Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485,093 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 46,094 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $309,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 184,579 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.09.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE PNC opened at $251.77 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $176.88 and a 52 week high of $256.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $9,925,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,906.93. The trade was a 80.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total value of $357,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,204,750.26. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,574. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Further Reading

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