Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,866 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 23,131 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Strategy were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in Strategy by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Strategy by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Grayscale and other crypto commentators suggested Strategy’s Bitcoin sale could help stabilize the market, ease financing risk, and support Bitcoin price action, which could indirectly benefit MSTR.

Grayscale and other crypto commentators suggested Strategy’s Bitcoin sale could help stabilize the market, ease financing risk, and support Bitcoin price action, which could indirectly benefit MSTR. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho maintained an Outperform rating and its new $213 target still implies meaningful upside if Strategy’s Bitcoin-linked model regains investor trust.

Mizuho maintained an Outperform rating and its new $213 target still implies meaningful upside if Strategy’s Bitcoin-linked model regains investor trust. Neutral Sentiment: Bitcoin briefly rebounded after the sale, and some analysts argued the move may have improved liquidity and reduced near-term dividend pressure for Strategy.

Bitcoin briefly rebounded after the sale, and some analysts argued the move may have improved liquidity and reduced near-term dividend pressure for Strategy. Negative Sentiment: The sale sparked criticism that Strategy is no longer following its old accumulation playbook, increasing uncertainty around the company’s long-term treasury strategy.

The sale sparked criticism that Strategy is no longer following its old accumulation playbook, increasing uncertainty around the company’s long-term treasury strategy. Negative Sentiment: Commentary questioning Strategy’s mNAV and Bitcoin accounting math, along with comparisons to distressed or collapsing crypto situations, may weigh on sentiment toward MSTR.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,925,451.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 68,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,160,669.09. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $11,129,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 119,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,238,695.25. The trade was a 43.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and have sold 192,222 shares worth $25,018,037. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Mizuho lowered their target price on Strategy from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Strategy from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $275.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategy

Strategy Trading Down 1.7%

Strategy stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.08. 3,528,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,757,967. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $457.22. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.54.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($16.49) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

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