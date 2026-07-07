Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,998 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,908 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 103.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,617,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,160,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 5,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559,848 shares of the company's stock worth $289,519,000 after buying an additional 2,511,743 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,412,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,001,000 after buying an additional 2,157,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock worth $1,208,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,832 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOOD. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $836,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 481,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,283,217.28. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 3,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $393,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,923,184.68. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 242,649 shares valued at $20,250,598. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.5%

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,061,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,263,721. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

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