Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,584 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 14,918 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 17,333 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $2,971,222.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,224,345.92. The trade was a 57.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $42,697,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,283,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,934,522,142.56. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,907,080 shares of company stock worth $474,355,842 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $8.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,700,798. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.94 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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