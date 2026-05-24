Private Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 149,891 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 549.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,180 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 149,891 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.7% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.
Netflix Stock Performance
Shares of Netflix stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Netflix
In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Key Headlines Impacting Netflix
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Netflix’s ad-supported tier has surpassed 250 million monthly viewers, reinforcing the company’s advertising growth story and supporting the bull case for future revenue expansion. Netflix ad-supported tier tops 250M monthly viewers as sports push deepens
- Positive Sentiment: Netflix is deepening its partnership with iHeartMedia by streaming “The Breakfast Club” live daily, a sign it is pushing further into live and podcast-style programming that could broaden engagement and ad inventory. iHeartMedia and Netflix Deepen Partnership with Daily Live Video Stream of The Breakfast Club
- Positive Sentiment: CNBC highlighted Netflix as a “final trade,” suggesting some short-term trading interest from market watchers. IBM, ServiceNow, Netflix And A Basic Materials Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
- Neutral Sentiment: BetterInvesting questioned whether Netflix is fairly valued after its recent report, which keeps the stock in “show-me” territory even after strong earnings and revenue growth. BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Netflix NASDAQ: NFLX and ExlService Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: EXLS
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary noted Netflix as a possible suitor if IMAX is sold, but this is speculative and not a confirmed deal driver. IMAX Potential Suitors Include Netflix, Apple, Wedbush Says
- Negative Sentiment: Canada’s new streaming rules would require Netflix to contribute a larger share of domestic revenue to Canadian content, raising compliance costs for the business. Canada Raises Streaming Content Requirement to 15% for Netflix, Disney, Amazon
- Negative Sentiment: Separate reporting also flagged higher costs from the same Canadian policy change, adding a modest regulatory headwind for Netflix and other streamers. Netflix, Spotify to face higher costs as CRTC changes rules
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. President Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.
Read Our Latest Report on NFLX
About Netflix
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Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
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