Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $459.43 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,503 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,132 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 46.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $459,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after buying an additional 1,006,885 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock worth $3,823,977,000 after buying an additional 964,675 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,133,676 shares of the company's stock worth $5,517,059,000 after buying an additional 937,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company's stock worth $1,761,772,000 after buying an additional 744,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,330.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,220.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its Buy rating on LLY and raised its price target to $1,283 , signaling confidence in further upside. MarketScreener Latest Ratings

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its rating on LLY and raised its price target to , signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,330 , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. MarketScreener

Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs.

New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced an acquisition of Engage Biologics, extending its gene-therapy ambitions; this supports long-term diversification, but the near-term stock impact is less direct. Eli Lilly’s Engage Biologics Deal Extends Genetic Bets Beyond Obesity Boom

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.4%

LLY opened at $1,066.59 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $942.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,003.77.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here