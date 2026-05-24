Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 60,095 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,455 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 60,095 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $184.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.97 and a 1-year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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