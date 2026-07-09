Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,602 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,878 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,602 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,865 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Value Investment Professionals LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $4,899,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,615,656.24. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4%

GOOG stock opened at $358.71 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.88 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50 day moving average is $369.48 and its 200-day moving average is $334.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Freedom Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.19.

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Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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