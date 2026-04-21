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Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,222 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ by 20.5%, selling 8,222 shares and finishing the quarter with 31,952 shares valued at about $19.63 million (QQQ is ~1.4% of its holdings and its 21st largest position).
  • Large inflows are supporting QQQ — the ETF reportedly drew roughly $6.5 billion as investors rotated back into equities, while broader ETF flows topped $500 billion in early 2026, creating a favorable backdrop for large, liquid funds like QQQ.
  • Price and dividend snapshot: QQQ opened near $646.79 (12‑month range $427.93–$650) and paid a quarterly dividend of $0.7328 ($2.93 annualized, about a 0.5% yield).
  • Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ.

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,952 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 8,222 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3%

QQQ stock opened at $646.79 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $427.93 and a 12-month high of $650.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $602.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.08.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

More Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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