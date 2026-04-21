Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,222 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,952 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 8,222 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3%

QQQ stock opened at $646.79 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $427.93 and a 12-month high of $650.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $602.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.08.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

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About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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