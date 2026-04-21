Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,241 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 11,570 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.8% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $25,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $988,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,047,900,000 after buying an additional 4,279,918 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Chevron by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,760,376 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,811,333,000 after buying an additional 3,464,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $183.14 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.33 and a 12-month high of $214.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Chevron's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,093.66. The trade was a 88.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. This trade represents a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,407 shares of company stock worth $145,972,971. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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