Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 347.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,281 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $147.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.82.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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