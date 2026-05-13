Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,745 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock worth $782,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,924 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,560 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,853,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore set a $162.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble was highlighted as a high-quality dividend stock and a defensive business selling everyday necessities, which can appeal to investors looking for stability in a volatile market.

Procter & Gamble was highlighted as a high-quality dividend stock and a defensive business selling everyday necessities, which can appeal to investors looking for stability in a volatile market. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted that PG still has broad-based global growth and that its U.S. Baby Care weakness appears fixable rather than a structural problem, suggesting the brand portfolio remains resilient.

Analysts noted that PG still has broad-based global growth and that its U.S. Baby Care weakness appears fixable rather than a structural problem, suggesting the brand portfolio remains resilient. Neutral Sentiment: PG is attracting increased investor interest and search activity, signaling that traders are actively reassessing the stock after recent weakness.

PG is attracting increased investor interest and search activity, signaling that traders are actively reassessing the stock after recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: A broader market discussion flagged consumer staples like PG as a pressured sector when inflation stays elevated and consumers trade down to cheaper alternatives.

A broader market discussion flagged consumer staples like PG as a pressured sector when inflation stays elevated and consumers trade down to cheaper alternatives. Negative Sentiment: Rising plastic costs tied to higher oil prices could squeeze input margins for consumer packaged goods companies, including PG, if they cannot fully pass along higher costs.

Rising plastic costs tied to higher oil prices could squeeze input margins for consumer packaged goods companies, including PG, if they cannot fully pass along higher costs. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles emphasized that PG has fallen in recent months as inflation and margin concerns continue to weigh on sentiment, which may be limiting near-term upside.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $170.99. The company's fifty day moving average is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.40. The company has a market cap of $335.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,852 shares of company stock valued at $35,880,848. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

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