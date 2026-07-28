Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,447 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $148.66 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $346.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.82.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PG. TD Cowen increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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