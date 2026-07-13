Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 26,278 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,928 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 26,278 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $73.37 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.86 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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