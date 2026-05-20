Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,125 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 20,049 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 566.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America's payout ratio is 27.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,357,614.86. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 354,588 shares of company stock valued at $17,814,296 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore dropped their price target on Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.

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About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

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