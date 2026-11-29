Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,367,131 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $205,159,000. Cameco comprises about 11.0% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned 0.54% of Cameco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 2,181.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Paradigm Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cameco from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cameco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $148.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.22. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $135.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Cameco had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 0.80 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a C$0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 22.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Cameco's payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco is a Canadian company that mines, processes and sells uranium, a key fuel for nuclear power plants. Its activities include uranium exploration, mining and milling, as well as refining and conversion services that prepare uranium for use in the nuclear fuel cycle. The company's uranium operations include assets in Saskatchewan, Canada, and an interest in the Inkai uranium mine in Kazakhstan. Cameco supplies utilities and other customers around the world, and its Canadian facilities include a uranium refinery in Blind River and a conversion plant in Port Hope, Ontario.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cameco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cameco wasn't on the list.

While Cameco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report