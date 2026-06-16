Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $16.24 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 3.9% of Progressive Investment Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp's holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,396,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,252,196,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $12,915,861,000 after acquiring an additional 700,021 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total transaction of $6,077,591.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,215,975.84. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,134. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a vote of confidence that can reassure investors about the company’s outlook. SEC Form 4 filing

Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a vote of confidence that can reassure investors about the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles continue to frame Broadcom as a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with investors focusing on its custom compute, networking, and semiconductor exposure. Investopedia article

Recent articles continue to frame Broadcom as a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with investors focusing on its custom compute, networking, and semiconductor exposure. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom was included in bullish commentary about “beaten down” AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting some investors see the recent pullback as a buying opportunity rather than a fundamental deterioration. 247WallSt article

Broadcom was included in bullish commentary about “beaten down” AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting some investors see the recent pullback as a buying opportunity rather than a fundamental deterioration. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to Strong-Buy, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. American Banking News article

Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to Strong-Buy, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage compared Broadcom with other AI infrastructure names and noted that competitors may have stronger near-term upside, which could temper enthusiasm but does not change Broadcom’s long-term AI thesis. Zacks article

Some coverage compared Broadcom with other AI infrastructure names and noted that competitors may have stronger near-term upside, which could temper enthusiasm but does not change Broadcom’s long-term AI thesis. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary said Broadcom’s stock pulled back after record quarterly results because investors were focused on cautious AI guidance and valuation concerns, which may be weighing on sentiment. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $393.94 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.17 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.85 and a 200 day moving average of $363.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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