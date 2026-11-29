Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 12,076.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,815 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 511,579 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Prologis worth $66,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Prologis from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $141.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $126.95 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company's 50-day moving average is $128.84 and its 200 day moving average is $137.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alfred Kelly, Jr. acquired 4,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.97 per share, with a total value of $587,359.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,978 shares in the company, valued at $622,100.66. The trade was a 1,690.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops and operates logistics and industrial properties. Its portfolio includes warehouses, distribution centers and other facilities used to store and move goods, including properties designed to support last-mile delivery. The company serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia. In addition to leasing space, Prologis provides development and property-related services and offers energy and sustainability solutions for its properties and customers.

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