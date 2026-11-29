Anomaly Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,864 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 191,517 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 3.3% of Anomaly Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Prologis worth $97,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Prologis from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $141.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prologis

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Alfred Kelly, Jr. bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.97 per share, with a total value of $587,359.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at $622,100.66. The trade was a 1,690.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $126.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.43.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Prologis's payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops and operates logistics and industrial properties. Its portfolio includes warehouses, distribution centers and other facilities used to store and move goods, including properties designed to support last-mile delivery. The company serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia. In addition to leasing space, Prologis provides development and property-related services and offers energy and sustainability solutions for its properties and customers.

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