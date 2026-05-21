ProShare Advisors LLC Has $29.19 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,169 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,021 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $29,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,319,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,963,344 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,656,131,000 after purchasing an additional 111,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,402,636 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,406,129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,188 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 11,981,584 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,457,175 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,020,934,000 after purchasing an additional 463,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal results for its SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter in the FRACTURE trial, meeting key safety and effectiveness endpoints in patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The company plans to use the data to support a regulatory filing, which strengthens its cardiovascular pipeline and could expand future revenue. Article Title

Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal results for its SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter in the FRACTURE trial, meeting key safety and effectiveness endpoints in patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The company plans to use the data to support a regulatory filing, which strengthens its cardiovascular pipeline and could expand future revenue. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase and a broader $5 billion buyback authorization, signaling confidence in its valuation and providing support for earnings per share over time. Article Title

The company announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase and a broader $5 billion buyback authorization, signaling confidence in its valuation and providing support for earnings per share over time. Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific also invested $1.5 billion for an equity stake in MiRus, with an option tied to the company’s TAVR business, which could deepen BSX’s position in structural heart and create an additional growth path. Article Title

Boston Scientific also invested $1.5 billion for an equity stake in MiRus, with an option tied to the company’s TAVR business, which could deepen BSX’s position in structural heart and create an additional growth path. Neutral Sentiment: Baird lowered its price target on BSX to $75 from $78 but kept an Outperform rating, suggesting analysts remain constructive even after revising near-term expectations lower. Article Title

Baird lowered its price target on BSX to $75 from $78 but kept an Outperform rating, suggesting analysts remain constructive even after revising near-term expectations lower. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent broker updates were mixed, with some firms reaffirming Buy ratings while Bank of America also trimmed its target, keeping the analyst backdrop supportive but not especially strong. Article Title

Other recent broker updates were mixed, with some firms reaffirming Buy ratings while Bank of America also trimmed its target, keeping the analyst backdrop supportive but not especially strong. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary and fund commentary referenced BSX as having “weak results” or falling on that basis, which adds to the perception of recent pressure on the shares. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.71.

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Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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