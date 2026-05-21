ProShare Advisors LLC Has $32.47 Million Stake in BlackRock $BLK

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in BlackRock were worth $32,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,286 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $92,355,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,621 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 22,500 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.3%

BlackRock stock opened at $1,050.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $917.39 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,013.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,054.00. The company has a market capitalization of $163.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.64 earnings per share. BlackRock's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 52.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BlackRock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of BlackRock from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,269.06.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,084.91, for a total value of $417,690.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,174.85. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,069.56, for a total value of $240,651.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,054,779.16. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,249 shares of company stock worth $47,671,714. Insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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