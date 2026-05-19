ProShare Advisors LLC Has $350.13 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,213 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 163,689 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Intuitive Surgical worth $350,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $439.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.50 and a 200-day moving average of $513.03. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $417.74 and a one year high of $603.88. The company has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $579.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,647 shares of company stock worth $2,760,359. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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