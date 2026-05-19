ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 110,486 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,059,999 shares of the company's stock after selling 110,486 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of CocaCola worth $213,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,094,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,592,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,198 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,443,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,167,000. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings raised CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.33. The company has a market cap of $349.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.CocaCola's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $59,988,566 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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