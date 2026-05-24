Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,373 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,823 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 655 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 71 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total value of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,139,485.42. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.1%

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,028.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,007.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $960.13. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,096.50. The company has a market capitalization of $456.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Mkm restated a "sell" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,052.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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