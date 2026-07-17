Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 1,733 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,490 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $1,020.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,088.00 to $1,159.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,100.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,059.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $945.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $419.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,096.50. The business's 50-day moving average price is $977.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $977.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.The company had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total value of $847,343.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,575,653.55. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report).

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