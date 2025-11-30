Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,189 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,979 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.3% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.30.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $112,316.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,192,240.64. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm's 50-day moving average is $186.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business's revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

