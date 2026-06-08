Prudent Man Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 176.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bank of America Stock Up 0.1%

BAC opened at $53.87 on Monday. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $382.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The business's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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