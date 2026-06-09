Prudential PLC Sells 11,985 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,985 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Lucy Clarke purchased 1,896 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,976.29. The trade was a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $258.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company's 50-day moving average is $271.52 and its 200-day moving average is $298.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $240.61 and a 1 year high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WTW. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price target for the company from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $341.00 to $283.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $351.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WTW

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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