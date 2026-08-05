Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,847,423 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 1,148,186 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.6% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,717,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,402 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $211.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The stock's 50 day moving average is $205.18 and its 200-day moving average is $196.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. China Renaissance assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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