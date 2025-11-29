PureCycle Technologies, Inc. $PCT Shares Sold by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT - Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,859 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,501 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PureCycle Technologies worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourpath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,348 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the company's stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PureCycle Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 3.2%

PCT opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.01. The stock's fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $17.37.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PureCycle Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PureCycle Technologies wasn't on the list.

While PureCycle Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here