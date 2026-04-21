Purus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 902.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 867.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Huber Research raised Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citic Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The stock's fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average is $98.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

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Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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