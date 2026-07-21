Puzo Michael J Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Puzo Michael J trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,251 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 4.5% of Puzo Michael J's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Puzo Michael J's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus set a $460.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $372.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company's fifty day moving average is $405.42 and its 200 day moving average is $358.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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