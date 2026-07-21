Puzo Michael J Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Puzo Michael J boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,577 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Puzo Michael J's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Puzo Michael J's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03. The firm has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC cut shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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