Puzo Michael J lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,021 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.6% of Puzo Michael J's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Puzo Michael J's holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,977,259 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $85,403,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718,127 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659,406 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $13,990,089,000 after buying an additional 669,566 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 33,203,350 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $11,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,457,371 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,724,321 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,334,186,000 after buying an additional 1,631,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,040,373 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,900,078,000 after buying an additional 8,112,680 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alphabet Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $275.94 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.73 and a 12 month high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company's fifty day moving average price is $316.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.59%.

Top Alphabet Stories

These are some of the GOOGL stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Some investors view the selloff as a buying opportunity, arguing that Alphabet’s multiple businesses could support a recovery if its AI push pays off. Why Jim Lebenthal Is Buying More Alphabet

Some investors view the selloff as a buying opportunity, arguing that Alphabet’s multiple businesses could support a recovery if its AI push pays off. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Kaplan Fox class-action notice

Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports also noted that David Tepper reduced his Alphabet position and ETFs were net sellers, adding to evidence of investor caution. ETFs are net sellers of Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Alphabet from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alphabet from $417.00 to $371.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $465.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $412.51.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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