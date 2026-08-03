PVG Asset Management Corp Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

PVG Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 280.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,503 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of PVG Asset Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. President Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $123.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,562,180. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,803,520. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect second-quarter revenue to rise approximately 80% year over year to about $1.8 billion, with adjusted EPS near $0.35. Investors are looking for another strong beat and possible guidance increase, supported by AI-driven demand across Palantir’s government and commercial businesses. Palantir Technologies next earnings report

Analysts expect second-quarter revenue to rise approximately 80% year over year to about $1.8 billion, with adjusted EPS near $0.35. Investors are looking for another strong beat and possible guidance increase, supported by AI-driven demand across Palantir’s government and commercial businesses. Positive Sentiment: Continued defense contracts, strong government demand and potential acceleration in U.S. commercial revenue could reinforce Palantir’s AI growth narrative. The company has also beaten earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters. Palantir Q2 earnings preview

Continued defense contracts, strong government demand and potential acceleration in U.S. commercial revenue could reinforce Palantir’s AI growth narrative. The company has also beaten earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Broader optimism about AI monetization and strong hyperscaler spending is also providing sector support. Rosenblatt Palantir rating

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Broader optimism about AI monetization and strong hyperscaler spending is also providing sector support. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders expect an unusually large post-earnings move, making the upcoming report the immediate catalyst for PLTR. Investors will focus on revenue acceleration, U.S. commercial growth, international performance, margins and forward guidance—not merely whether Palantir beats estimates. Expected Palantir post-earnings move

Options traders expect an unusually large post-earnings move, making the upcoming report the immediate catalyst for PLTR. Investors will focus on revenue acceleration, U.S. commercial growth, international performance, margins and forward guidance—not merely whether Palantir beats estimates. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong operating growth, PLTR has declined roughly 40% from its 2026 high and trades at an elevated earnings multiple. RBC warned investors not to chase the stock ahead of results, while technical indicators reportedly signal a strong sell. RBC warning on Palantir

Despite strong operating growth, PLTR has declined roughly 40% from its 2026 high and trades at an elevated earnings multiple. RBC warned investors not to chase the stock ahead of results, while technical indicators reportedly signal a strong sell. Negative Sentiment: Bears argue that another earnings beat may not be enough to support the shares because expectations and valuation remain high. Concerns include an uncertain commercial segment, the risk that AI customers develop competing capabilities, and Palantir’s history of post-earnings declines. Palantir earnings downside warning

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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