Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,020,853 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 31,281 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 3.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.79% of Capital One Financial worth $1,216,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,391,801.01. This trade represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,159. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $186.62 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.98 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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