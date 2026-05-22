Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $967.87 Million Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,943,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,041,899 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises 2.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.88% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $967,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $59.58 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business's 50 day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83. The firm has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to roll out Claude Enterprise across its global operations, giving more than 30,000 employees access to AI tools aimed at speeding up drug discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercial work. Article: Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Strategic Agreement with Anthropic

Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to roll out Claude Enterprise across its global operations, giving more than 30,000 employees access to AI tools aimed at speeding up drug discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercial work. Positive Sentiment: The company said it will unveil new data at ASCO 2026, highlighting the strength of its oncology portfolio and next-generation pipeline, which could reinforce confidence in future cancer-drug growth. Article: Bristol Myers Squibb to Unveil New Data at ASCO 2026

The company said it will unveil new data at ASCO 2026, highlighting the strength of its oncology portfolio and next-generation pipeline, which could reinforce confidence in future cancer-drug growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continues to center on the balance between Bristol Myers Squibb’s pipeline potential and patent-expiration risks, keeping investor sentiment tied to upcoming data readouts and execution. Article: How The Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Story Is Shifting Around Pipeline Hopes And Patent Risks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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