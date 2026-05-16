Qsemble Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 373.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,709 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Lumentum were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $2,037,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,863 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $2,308,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $23,590,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,020 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lumentum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Small sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.17, for a total transaction of $3,189,095.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,655,795.54. This trade represents a 11.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,488 shares of company stock worth $27,115,961. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lumentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,012.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumentum

Lumentum Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $970.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $809.96 and a 200 day moving average of $535.23. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Lumentum's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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