Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 181.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,829 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,386 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,111 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $136.99. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.39%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Parcel Service, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Parcel Service wasn't on the list.

While United Parcel Service currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here