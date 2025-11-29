Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,283 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,487 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd's holdings in Roku were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 327.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 859.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 595 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company's stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $96.74 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.44. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $116.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -483.68 and a beta of 2.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.Roku's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Roku from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $68,369.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,285 shares in the company, valued at $692,730.65. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $297,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,671,547.80. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 515,274 shares of company stock valued at $53,880,874 over the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

