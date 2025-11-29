Free Trial
Black Friday: Get 5 Weeks of Best-in-Class Tools for Just $5
Lock In the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 1,296.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $35,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of QQQ opened at $619.29 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $609.04 and a 200 day moving average of $572.77.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Enter your email address to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
An $8 trillion-dollar discovery 17,000 ft underwater
An $8 trillion-dollar discovery 17,000 ft underwater
From Porter & Company (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Buy this Gold Stock Before The New Year
Buy this Gold Stock Before The New Year
From Golden Portfolio (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines