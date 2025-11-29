Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 1,296.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $35,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $619.29 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $609.04 and a 200 day moving average of $572.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

