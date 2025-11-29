Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $5.76 Million in Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 486,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,761,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Rigetti Computing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 146.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $290,589. This trade represents a 87.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 62,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $2,783,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,403,454.19. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 405,930 shares of company stock worth $9,584,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of RGTI opened at $25.57 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.64. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $58.15.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 4,741.49%.The business's revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGTI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rigetti Computing from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Rigetti Computing from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.43.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

