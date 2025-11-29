Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,814 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,748 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd's holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.5% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company's stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in CocaCola by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 8,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. This represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $73.14 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company's fifty day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.55%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

