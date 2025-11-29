Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,784 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 35,889 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $515.50.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7%

LMT stock opened at $457.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $529.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.27. The company has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin's previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

