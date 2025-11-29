Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $6.33 Million Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177,055 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $6,328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 491.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 3,250.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 36.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 361.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 10,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $444,112.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 450,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,356.80. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 4,736 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $199,290.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,269,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,420,012.96. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,573,532 shares of company stock worth $274,301,358 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RKLB. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -111.18 and a beta of 2.16. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

