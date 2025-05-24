QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,041 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 5.9% of Orin Green Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC's holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,380 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $465,853.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,423,464.24. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.40. The company has a market capitalization of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM's previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "overweight" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded QUALCOMM to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $192.08.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

