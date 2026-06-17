Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521,703 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 183,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Qualcomm worth $260,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The company has a market capitalization of $225.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $184.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,068,737.40. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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