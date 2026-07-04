Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $20,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,206,761 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,619,626,000 after buying an additional 126,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,544 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,718,371,000 after acquiring an additional 110,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 765,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,230,493,000 after purchasing an additional 758,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $817,285,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $667.73 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $711.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.63. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $363.01 and a one year high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $755.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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