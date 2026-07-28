Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 305,911 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372,590 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 305,911 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $198,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.74.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $148.66 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $346.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.39. The business's fifty day moving average is $147.46 and its 200-day moving average is $148.82.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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