Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 353,259 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,028 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 353,259 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quantinno Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $393,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,494,000 after purchasing an additional 398,406 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company's stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 412.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Everest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $266.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $164.23 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported second-quarter revenue of $25.31 billion, up 6.6% year over year and ahead of analyst expectations. Adjusted EPS of $2.90 also exceeded consensus estimates, while management raised its 2026 earnings outlook to $11.60–$11.75 per share. Johnson & Johnson Raised Its Outlook

Johnson & Johnson reported second-quarter revenue of $25.31 billion, up 6.6% year over year and ahead of analyst expectations. Adjusted EPS of $2.90 also exceeded consensus estimates, while management raised its 2026 earnings outlook to $11.60–$11.75 per share. Positive Sentiment: The proposed talc settlement could remove a major source of legal uncertainty for Johnson & Johnson by resolving tens of thousands of ovarian-cancer claims, provided at least 95% of remaining claims participate. The agreement follows a favorable ruling by the federal multidistrict-litigation court. Johnson & Johnson Agrees to Pay Up to $5.5 Billion to Settle Talc Lawsuits

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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